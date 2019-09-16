The Affair Season 5, Episode 4 Recap: How Far Would You Go?

If you’re wondering whether Furkat has changed or not, the answer is a firm no. He apologizes with some sincerity, perhaps, for Paris. She realizes the show is all her, all photos he had taken of her and a multimedia piece taken in real-time of her reaction to his apology. Then he has sex with her in front of a wealthy collector who is opening a new gallery he hopes to be featured in, because the collector “likes to watch.” It’s a particularly cutting moment because she has just told the collector that she doesn’t want to be looked at anymore, she wants to be the one doing the looking. “He could give you a gallery,” Furkat says, and she compromises her morals to get what she wants. Was life really that hard or did Whitney just need a justification to get what she wanted? The moment leaves us longing for more of her point of view.