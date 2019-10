The Affair Season 5, Episode 9 Recap: Noah, Helen & Whitney’s Reckoning

Over the course of the season, I have started to really dislike Sasha . In this episode, I have to admit he’s right...although still cloying and smug. He wants Noah’s name off the movie — which is, frankly, the only way the movie can continue to live. Helen tells herself it’s because he wants the writing credit , which may be partly true but is far from the whole truth of this situation. He goes to pick up Helen’s kids, telling her he did it because it’s the kind of thoughtful thing she would do. But he doesn’t text her when his calls won’t go through to let her know he did it, which is insanity — especially when they’ve been evacuated in a fire. He tries to control her access to Noah, which seems aggressive but, in reality, he’s not wrong to insist she should keep her distance from him right now. He’s just wrong in how he goes about doing it.