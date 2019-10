The Affair Season 5, Episode 8 Recap: When Noah & Helen Collide

Noah takes these concerns to his editor, who has him meet with an in-house lawyer. What’s striking is how much Noah only sees his own point of view, especially when it comes to Eden’s accusations. He absolutely insists they never had sex at all. And, even worse, he doesn’t hear what Joyce has to say about the difference between the court of opinion and a court of law — and refuses to apologize. Noah decides to ignore all their advice and go see Petra (Mozhan Marnò), the Vanity Fair writer. He is not prepared for her questions. Noah realizes this is so much more than he can fix when Petra asks if Alison’s suicide may have been related to his depiction of her in Descent.