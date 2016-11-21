That night, at a dinner party with several students at Juliette's house that includes the girl he destroyed, the students turn on Noah, attacking his treatment of women. This has been a long time coming — misogyny has easily been the biggest problem this entitled character has unknowingly faced since the beginning of the series. It will be interesting if Juliette becomes not only a sexual interest for Noah, but a catalyst forcing him to face who he has been, forcing some change towards enlightenment. When pressed, he gives an explanation of the rape scene in his book (which mirrors his real-life experience with Alison) and it's hard to watch. Hearing Audrey, the student, explain to him that his criticism won't push her out of a comfort zone, because women don't have a comfort zone since they are afraid all of the time, along with his realization that he lives in a world of privilege, is a vindicating moment for everyone who has loathed Noah Solloway.



At times, it's hard to think Noah's reality isn't just a fever dream, like when the preacher at the funeral announces that the deceased requested everyone sing his favorite song, "Take Me Out to the Ballgame," or the unexplained, baseball cap-wearing prison guard (played by Brendan Fraser) who keeps appearing both in his dreams and on the outer parameter of his waking life. As that relationship unveils itself, it will be nice to see Noah face being in a submissive position.



Just when you think this season might be a redemptive arc for Noah, since all signs are pointing to him gaining some humility and becoming less of a jackass, this show pulls the rug out from under us all. In the final scene of the episode, we find Noah washing the dishes in his kitchen as someone sneaks up on him and stabs him in the neck. This season's mystery and time jumps are obviously going to revolve around his brutal killing now, which means there's a lot of Noah coming our way. Brace yourselves.



As for guesses on who done it? Don't bother. At this point, everyone's a suspect. The show is trying to point us to suspecting the prison guard who is stalking him, but it could easily be Helen, whose advances Noah constantly rejects. Or Cole, who is clearly going to discover that Noah killed his brother at some point this season. Or Allison, for something as simple as a lover's quarrel. Or his sister, who he has apparently been taking money out of the hands of. Or his daughter Whitney, who hates him for killing her lover, Scotty. Or even Juliette, who might not like that he's declining her sexual advances. Everyone has some reason to want Noah dead.

