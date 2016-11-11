Fans of The Affair can stop sitting on their hands waiting for the season 3 premiere. Showtime just released the newest episode of the series for free on YouTube. Yes, that means your favorite adulterers are back.
In the opening episode, Noah (Dominic West) is fresh out of the joint and teaching at a university. Meanwhile, Helen (Maura Tierney) is up to her usual thing, keeping her family from falling apart. Alison (Ruth Wilson) is facing a tough decision about little Joanie.
According to Deadline, the premiere will still air on Showtime November 20. And the network, clearly trying to up subscriptions, will make episode 2 available to subscribers immediately afterward at 11 p.m. EST. Sure, that means you'll have to weather a two-week gap between episodes 2 and 3, but when it's right there in front of you, you have to watch!
