"The area that has responsibility for that is the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. That's the bureau that they've tried to dismantle. The Republicans hate the CFPB, and when Mr. [Richard] Cordray, who was the director, left [in 2017], they sent Mr. [Mick] Mulvaney over, who was at the Office of Management and Budget, the president sent him to basically undermine the CFPB . ... So we're going to fight to maintain that bureau, to strengthen it, and not allow them to undermine it in such a way that they can't do their job. We know that student debt is causing young people not to be able to buy a house, not to be able to have a quality of life that they deserve after they've gone to school, and we know that America promised them more than that. You know, the lesson was, 'You'll do good, you'll go to school, you'll get some good grades, you'll graduate from college, and then you can go and have a good career.' And a lot of millennials are finding out that is not true."