"I need to commend young, Black women and millennials for creating the discussion that has been created. Prior to, say, Bernie Sanders' campaign, there was no real discussion going on about millennials and what was happening in their lives. But young women have come alive and Black women have certainly come alive — running for office, talking to elected officials, having ideas about what kind of change we should have and not hesitating to tell it like it is. [And] because alternative media has been created, now they have a voice to talk about what they think and what they feel and to be connected to folks like me who are elected officials, who have been sitting around looking at CNN for too long."