These Women In Congress Just Became Trump's Worst Nightmare

A group of progressive legislators, including Democratic socialist and social media star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, are joining the powerful House Oversight Committee, which will give them a platform to interrogate Trump administration officials about their many scandals.
Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Ro Khanna of California were all named to the committee on Tuesday, two sources told Politico. All of them except Khanna are freshmen in Congress, part of a new wave of legislators who are ready to shake things up and have sometimes clashed with centrist Democrats who've tried to rein them in.
Now that Democrats control the House, they have the power to subpoena witnesses and materials related to President Donald Trump's scandals, and they've promised to launch sweeping investigations into him and his team.
"I want people to be aggressive, especially on that committee. It's good to have people who aren’t afraid," Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan, who helped recommend committee members to chair Rep. Elijah Cummings, told Politico. "They're going to be dealing with some pretty important stuff."
Judging by some of the statements the newcomers in Congress have already made, they are ready to bring their A-game. Do you think Rashida Tlaib was kidding when she promised to "impeach the motherfucker"? It didn't seem like she was kidding.
Coming to a committee hearing near you soon: pic.twitter.com/ZUALguSult— Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 23, 2019
