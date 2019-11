All The Theories You Need To Know About American Horror Story: 1984

As revealed in the show’s first episode, former worker Mr. Jingles (portrayed by an unrecognisable John Carroll Lynch, the same man who terrified as Twisty the Clown on American Horror Story: Freak Show ) killed nine people at Camp Redwood a decade earlier. When Mr. Jingles busts out of the mental institution that kept him locked away for years, it’s clear that his killing spree is only getting started. Not great news for Brooke, but definitely bad news for her coke-snorting, co-ed fornicating friends. (Haven’t they ever seen a slasher movie?)