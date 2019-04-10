Ryan Murphy clearly does not sleep based on how many projects he's currently working on, and neither will we after the teaser trailer for season 9 of American Horror Story.
Murphy revealed the title and theme of the ninth season of his series (the show's been renewed through season 10 on FXs), and it's strangely normal, but still extremely terrifying: 1984. That's it — that's the theme. But the title doesn't just place us in the 80s where the clothes are bad but the hair is worse, it places us within the bloody, breathless (and increasingly feminist) world of slasher movies.
Yes, fans of Halloween and Friday the 13th and other murder-y flicks, this season is for you. In the clip posted to Murphy's Instagram, it's clear that most of our favorites (like Emma Roberts, who is confirmed to appear in the season 9 cast, along with Olympian Gus Kenworthy), and presumably Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, and Kathy Bates will be back wielding butcher knives and screaming blood-curdling screams. Another thing we know for sure is that AHS' beloved Evan Peters will not be appearing in AHS 1984, his first time not in the anthology series since season 1.
He would have made a great Freddie Kruger though.
Check out the violently good announcement, below.
