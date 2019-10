The 2019 Emmys Were A Win For Women — But Not All Of Them

While undeniable talents like DuVernay and Nash were at least nominated, so many other women of colour were snubbed entirely. Although Insecure’s stellar third season, which premiered in August 2018, may seem like a lifetime ago, it was actually eligible for this Emmys cycle. It was solely nominated in the cinematography category, which it lost. That means Issa Rae could not find her way into the Lead Actress race, and her relentlessly funny supporting cast failed to get a single nod. Apparently, the fearsome power of HBO’s award show net does know some bounds. In that same vein, Asian actor Maya Erskine received a writing nod for her Hulu series Pen15 , but was never even a whisper in the Lead Actress race. Anyone who has seen Erskine’s show can tell you she’s giving the fearless taboo performance of a lifetime as her horny 13-year-old self.