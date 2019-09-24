The 2019 Emmys Were A Win For Women — But Not All Of Them

Nevertheless, it’s also necessary to consider who isn’t taking home statues and posing in the winner’s circles in their stead. Comer beat out co-star Sandra Oh, who plays Killing Eve's true complicated centre as the titular Eve Polastri. Oh was the first Asian woman ever to be nominated in this category in the Emmy’s 71-year history. Both the Outstanding Comedy race and Waller-Bridge’s Lead Comedy Actress category were all-white competitions. When They See Us’ Marsha Stephanie Blake was the only woman of colour nominated in any supporting acting category across the board. Even Michelle Williams, who championed listening to women of colour, took home the Limited Series Lead Actress trophy over two black women: Niecy Nash and Aunjanue Ellis of When They See Us. Williams can't control Emmy voting, but she does benefit from the current state of it.