If you're already over this year's Emmys, then Netflix has offered you something else to get excited about. The streaming service's first trailer for Kerry Washington's new movie American Son is here. The film, which is an adaptation of the an acclaimed Broadway, play drops November 1.
Netflix's adaptation brings back the original cast from the Broadway play, led by Washington and including Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan, and Eugene Lee. Taking place in a South Florida police station, American Son closely examines race by following the story of a mother (Washington) determined to find her missing son from four different perspectives.
"I have kids too," Officer Larkin (Jordan) says in the trailer.
"Any of them Black?" Washington's Kendra snappily replies.
The play was a New York Times critics pick, and does not pull any punches.
"With its unrelentingly high tension on every level — maternal, marital, societal — it’s more like a slice of a nightmare, with few contours despite its surprises," the NYT review of American Son reads. "Its abrupt ending doesn’t even offer a chance for catharsis; it just spits you out."
It's likely Netflix's take on the story won't be any less brutal. Watch the trailer below.
