Is This The Most High-Profile Insta-Breakup Of Our Time?

Despite Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's long-running, on-and-off relationship , we never knew much about them as a couple. Her 2017 single "Malibu" may be one of the most intimate glimpses into their relationship fans have gotten, with Cyrus explaining in interviews how the two had to "refall" for each other after a rocky few years. It was this reconciliation that led to their marriage on December 2018, making their breakup this weekend all the more jarring. But perhaps not as jarring as the fact that it's all going down on social media.