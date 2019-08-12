Olivia Jade & Bella Giannulli Deliver A Message To Everyone Talking About Them After The College Scam
Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli have some thoughts about the college admissions scandal they found themselves at the centre of earlier this year.
The social media influencers are the daughters of Full House star Lori Loughlin and Italian clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, who are both awaiting trial and scheduled to appear in court later this month.
Shortly after the news broke in March, Loughlin told one TMZ cameraperson, “You can follow me around all day, but I just can’t comment right now.” The family has lived by that ethos since — Olivia Jade reportedly wanted to take a year off of social media to deal with the fallout, and both she and Bella went silent online for months, only returning to Instagram last month to post birthday shout-outs for their mother.
However, the sisters are back online with some not-so-cryptic messages for whoever’s watching.
Bella posted two photos of herself on Instagram so far this month. The caption on her latest post, from Friday, called for kindness: “It’s cool to be nice!” she wrote under a pair of selfies.
Olivia Jade, however, was much more direct. In a photo posted on Instagram on Sunday, she is giving two middle fingers to a very specific group of recipients. “@dailymail @starmagazine @people @perezhilton @everyothermediaoutlet,” she wrote as the caption, “#close #source #says.”
Olivia Jade and Bella have been under major public scrutiny since the scandal broke — from their relationships with their parents to their future college plans, everyone seems to be clamoring to know what’s next for the sisters. And with their self-imposed social media embargo seemingly lifted, they might just be ready to tell us.
As for their parents? Loughlin and Mossimo are still navigating the allegations in court. The couple is accused of paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to secure their daughters’ admission to the University of Southern California, and they could be facing up to 20 years in prison. They are both pleading not guilty.
