Lori Loughlin On College Scandal: Any Mom Would Have Done It

Lori Loughlin is learning the hard way that there is, in fact, such a thing as too much motherly love — and it's when it involves allegedly committing fraud. The Fuller House star was indicted last month along with 50 other people for allegedly bribing her daughters' ways into the University Of Southern California as false crew recruits. She now faces new charges and increased jail time, and, according to a source, is realizing for the first time that her alleged actions were illegal.
“It’s just taking some time for it to sink in that what she was allegedly doing could be considered illegal,” a source told People. “To her, it wasn’t egregious behavior. Was it entitled and perhaps selfish? Perhaps. But she didn’t see it as being a legal violation.”
In fact, Loughlin saw her alleged actions, which reportedly included paying $500,000 and having her children pose for photos to be photoshopped onto athlete's bodies, as nothing that "any mom wouldn’t have done."
"This wasn’t her being obstinate," the source said of the reports that Loughlin thought the DA was bluffing. "This was her truly not understanding the seriousness of the allegations."
Felicity Huffman, another actress involved in the scandal, feels the opposite. In a statement released on Monday, Huffman noted the severity of her actions and announced she would be pleading guilty.
“I am in full acceptance of my guilt and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” the statement reads. “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college.”
Loughlin is now understandably "freaking out" about prison time, according to E! News, which could amount to 20 years behind bars.
