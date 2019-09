As Expected, Lori Loughlin Is Reportedly Freaking Out About The Idea Of Jail

It took about a month and two court appearances, but apparently Lori Loughlin “is finally realizing just how serious” her alleged role in the college admissions scandal is . The actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were charged with using bribes to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite neither of the two women having ever played the sport. Loughlin has not yet entered a plea , but did not join the fourteen people who announced they would be pleading guilty . Because of this, her punishment if found guilty could be more severe — like, 20-years-of-prison severe