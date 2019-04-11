As Expected, Lori Loughlin Is Reportedly Freaking Out About The Idea Of Jail

It took about a month and two court appearances, but apparently Lori Loughlin “is finally realizing just how serious” her alleged role in the college admissions scandal is. The actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were charged with using bribes to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite neither of the two women having ever played the sport. Loughlin has not yet entered a plea, but did not join the fourteen people who announced they would be pleading guilty. Because of this, her punishment if found guilty could be more severe — like, 20-years-of-prison severe.
“She is seeing the light that she will do jail time,” a source told E!, adding that Loughlin is “freaking out.”
A source previously told the outlet that the actress "has been in complete denial." Loughlin apparently "refused to accept any jail time and thought the DA was bluffing."
As for her daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose (who were unfairly recruited), they could also find themselves in court, William Moran, an attorney who specializes in crisis management, told Refinery29.
"The more time that passes, however, the more likely it is that the prosecutor will bring pressure by seeking to interview the children as part of the evidence," Moran said. "If Olivia Jade knew and participated, she could face criminal liability. As long as charges against the parents are pending, the children are still vulnerable."
It doesn't help Loughlin's optics that, outside of the court, she has been smiling and signing autographs. Her only statement on the matter so far was to TMZ:
“I’m sorry I can’t talk to you,” she said. “You can follow me around all day, but I just can’t comment right now. But thank you for your time.”
Felicity Huffman, another actress charged in the scandal, is taking a different approach, and announced earlier this week that she would be pleading guilty to paying at least $15,000 to participate in Rick Singer’s scheme, which elevated her daughter’s test scores on a college entrance exam.
“I am in full acceptance of my guilt and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” Huffman said in a statement on Monday. “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college.”
