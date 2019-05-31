Lori Loughlin Analyzed Her Own Courtroom Body Language & It’s Not Great

Have you ever looked at an old photo of yourself and thought, "Dear God, why?" Apparently, that's exactly how Lori Loughlin feels about those photos of her smiling outside of a Boston courthouse, where she was facing charges in the college admissions scandal.
Back in April, Loughlin looked super breezy on her way to face a legal system accusing her of bribing her daughters' way into the University of Southern California. (She allegedly paid ringleader Rick Singer major money to claim that her daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, were crew team recruits.) Loughlin even signed autographs outside her hotel room, before taking her perfect highlights and tan blazer to see the judge.
According to a source for Us Weekly, Loughlin — who pled "not guilty" to the charges against her — regrets coming off as less-than-stoic during her public pre-court appearance.
"Lori regrets wearing the khaki pantsuit and smiling so much on her way into court,” a source revealed to Us Weekly. "But she didn’t want to walk into the courthouse looking ashamed and guilty. She believes she’s innocent and she wouldn’t have pled not guilty if she didn’t think she wasn’t guilty."
A previous report claimed that Loughlin and also accused husband Mossimo Giannulli believed that prosecutors were "bluffing" when they initially declined a plea deal that called for 2.5 years in prison. Now, they could reportedly face up to 20 years behind bars.
Regrets aside, Loughlin has at least one bright spot in her post-scandal life. Apparently, Loughlin and YouTuber daughter Olivia Jade — who was allegedly angry at Loughlin and dad Giannulli for getting her wrapped up in the scandal — are now on great terms, with the source claiming everything is back to normal.
Whatever is next for Loughlin, she probably won't be smiling publicly very much.