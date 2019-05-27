Olivia Jade Allegedly Knew About Her Parents' Bribe To Get Her Into USC

A new allegation suggests that Olivia Jade was in on her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s alleged $500,000 bribe to get Olivia Jade and her sister, Isabella Rose, into the University of Southern California as members of the crew team.
“Olivia fully knew what her parents did to get her into USC, but didn’t think there was anything wrong with it,” an unnamed source told Us Weekly. “She didn’t get into any other California schools.”’
Last month a source told People that Olivia Jade was upfront about not wanting to go to school in the first place, which was made clear by some of her YouTube videos popularized by the scandal. They also said that Olivia Jade would have “never gone along with it if she thought this would happen” and “blames her parents for everything.”
Oliva Jade reportedly moved out of her parents’ house both to get away from the paparazzi and media attention, but also allegedly has hopes of rebuilding her brand, which, just like her mother’s, has been damaged. She was dropped from her deals with both Sephora and TRESemmé.
She’s also singing a new tune about school these days and reportedly hopes to return to USC in the fall. A source told Us Weekly last week that Olivia Jade is trying her best to "come out looking like she’s changed, learned life lessons, and is growing as a person, so she for sure wants people to think she is interested in her education."
Olivia Jade’s tactics might not all be about angst, however, and more of a strategic move. William Moran, an attorney who specializes in crisis management at the Otterbourg firm, told Refinery29 that Olivia Jade is at risk for criminal charges if she speaks out, which could be why she has kept quiet.
"The more time that passes, however, the more likely it is that the prosecutor will bring pressure by seeking to interview the children as part of the evidence," Moran said. "If Olivia Jade knew and participated, she could face criminal liability. As long as charges against the parents are pending, the children are still vulnerable."
