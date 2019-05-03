Olivia Jade Has Reportedly Moved Out Of Lori Loughlin's House

Olivia Jade is reportedly getting the hell out of Dodge, and by “Dodge,” I mean Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s Bel-Air mansion.
In the wake of Loughlin and Giannulli’s arrest in the wide-reaching college admissions scandal, YouTuber and influencer Olivia Jade has suffered enormous career consequences — she was recently dropped from deals with Sephora and Tresemmé. Though it’s unclear how much Olivia Jade knew about her parent’s alleged scam to get her and sister Isabella Rose into the University of Southern California using falsified recruitment to the school’s crew team, reports state that Olivia Jade is allegedly furious at her parents for damaging her brand. Now, a source for People claims that she has moved out of her childhood home in an attempt to move on with her life.
“Olivia is doing well. What’s going on with her parents is still upsetting to her, but she is also trying to focus on her own life as well,” a source told People. “Her parents still face a lot of media attention. There is paparazzi at the family house every day. It’s very stressful for everyone. Olivia has decided to move out for now. She doesn’t want to be followed when she leaves her home.”
Instead of spending time at her home in Bel-Air, the source claimed that Olivia Jade is spending time with other vloggers who “inspire” her. Many people thought that’s exactly what she was doing when a video from YouTuber David Dobrik surfaced with Olivia Jade seemingly in the background. However, a rep for Dobrik claimed that the person in the photo was not Olivia Jade at all, but singer Madison Beer.
Though previous reports claimed that Olivia Jade was spending much of her time at her boyfriend Jackson Guthy’s house in Malibu, a new report from Us Weekly claims that the two are seeing one another less frequently now.
What will the next step be for Olivia Jade? The future is still unwritten, but she'll likely need new people to lean on.
