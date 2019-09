Hearties (stans of the show, please keep up) came to terms with the reality that one of the show's stars would not be returning to season 6 (yes, literally six season) right after Operation Varsity Blues broke, a nationwide admissions scandal at which Loughlin found herself in the center. PR experts have speculated with Refinery29 that the actress, most famous for her role as Aunt Becky on Full House, could stage a career comeback in a few years. But that's later and this is now, and Loughlin has been fired from this job as well as the movie series Garage Sale Mysteries. And right now, Abigail is being sent away to take care of an ailing distant relative. Yes, Loughlin's character was written out of the Hallmark series in the most Hallmark way.