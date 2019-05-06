Hearties finally got an answer to the question they've been asking for weeks now: How will Lori Loughlin's Abigail be written off of the popular Hallmark Channel series, When The Heart Calls?
Hearties (stans of the show, please keep up) came to terms with the reality that one of the show's stars would not be returning to season 6 (yes, literally six season) right after Operation Varsity Blues broke, a nationwide admissions scandal at which Loughlin found herself in the center. PR experts have speculated with Refinery29 that the actress, most famous for her role as Aunt Becky on Full House, could stage a career comeback in a few years. But that's later and this is now, and Loughlin has been fired from this job as well as the movie series Garage Sale Mysteries. And right now, Abigail is being sent away to take care of an ailing distant relative. Yes, Loughlin's character was written out of the Hallmark series in the most Hallmark way.
Abigail was written off in the first episode of a two-night special, according to Deadline (I'm sorry, I do not watch the show!). Elizabeth Thatcher (Erin Krakow) reveals that Abigail has skipped town to travel "back East" to care for her sick mom. The rest of the spiel delivered by Elizabeth feels like it has a double meaning: one for Abigail, one for Lori.
"It’s been a week since Abigail got word that her mother had taken ill back East. True to her nature, Abigail wasted no time in rushing off to care for her," the character said. "Abigail is much more than a friend, she’s family. I will miss her and Cody deeply — we all will, but we must get by as best we can. In her absence, we must soldier on and we will. We are a community, we are strong, we are Hope Valley."
Hope Valley, indeed. Previously it was revealed that there were reshoots to get the season back on track after Loughlin's firing. Krakow and co-star Paul Greene spoke out in Loughlin's defense, saying that they are a family and they will always be there for her.
