Lori Loughlin's Hallmark Co-Star Just Cryptically Spoke Out About The College Scandal

Lori Loughlin may be all smiles outside the courtroom, but her professional life has been put through the ringer ever since she was indicted for allegedly bribing her daughters' ways into the University of Southern California. She is reportedly neither returning to Netflix's Fuller House nor her work at Hallmark, and it appears her (former) When Calls The Heart co-star has posted a message on Twitter to the actress.
Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth on the series, has previously been silent about the scandal, in which Loughlin was one of over 30 parents charged with fraud. While Krakow's most recent tweet may be vague, fans have pretty universally interpreted the quote, written alongside a picture of a flower, as a special message for her friend and former colleague.
"'You are always there for me'" the tweet reads, followed by, "'And I always will be.'"
The quote is from a 2018 When Calls The Heart Christmas special titled "The Greatest Christmas Blessing."
While Krakow may still feel warmly towards Loughlin, it doesn't appear that Hallmark feels the same. The Hollywood Reporter says the actress and the network have severed ties. Loughlin will no longer appear in TV series When Calls The Heart and movie series Garage Sale Mystery.
"We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations," the company told THR. "We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin, including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third-party production."
Loughlin once referred to the cast of When Calls The Heart as a "real family," and fans worried that her departure meant the end of the series, but the show has assured everyone it will return without Loughlin.
Loughlin has not released an official statement on the scandal or her professional plans moving forward — however, she'll sign your autographs, no problem.
