"I don’t know how I didn’t get caught for [doing 'shady shit.'] Lucky I’m alive and breathing," Olivia Jade said in her YouTube video "sorry mom & dad," which was posted in June of 2018. (The video addresses drama she had with her parents when she lied to them about sneaking out of the house). "Really their only thing was for me was about safety, like, 'Don’t Uber by yourself…be classy, you only get one reputation,' like, that whole sort of thing. Yeah, glad I listened to them. I think I came out decent."