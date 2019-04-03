Ever since her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were arrested for allegedly faking her way into college, YouTuber Olivia Jade’s reputation has been tainted. Gone are the days when Olivia Jade was just another influencer promoting Amazon Prime via her University of Southern California dorm room decorations. Now, Olivia Jade’s name is very much associated with Operation Varsity Blues, the celebrity college admissions scandal, and it’s likely not what Loughlin had in mind when she gave her daughter some good advice.
In a newly-resurfaced YouTube video from Olivia Jade's channel (which boasts over two million subscribers), Jade reveals that she once was given important advice from her mom, the Fuller House star who, allegedly, pretended that Olivia Jade and her sister Isabella Rose were on their high school crew team to secure their slots at USC.
"I don’t know how I didn’t get caught for [doing 'shady shit.'] Lucky I’m alive and breathing," Olivia Jade said in her YouTube video "sorry mom & dad," which was posted in June of 2018. (The video addresses drama she had with her parents when she lied to them about sneaking out of the house). "Really their only thing was for me was about safety, like, 'Don’t Uber by yourself…be classy, you only get one reputation,' like, that whole sort of thing. Yeah, glad I listened to them. I think I came out decent."
To summarize Taylor Swift: "Big reputation, big reputation, oh Lori Loughlin and Olivia Jade had a big conversation."
It's unclear how much, if anything, Olivia Jade knew about her parents' alleged college scam. However, it's never too late to reclaim one's reputation. If Swift can pull out an animatronic snake and make us all forget about that "Famous" Kimye drama, hey, anything is possible.
