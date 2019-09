"Perhaps the words BITCH and NIGGA are now neither positive or negative. They are just potent and it depends on how the are used and by whom?" he concluded.It's an interesting, and linguistically philosophical, line of thinking. Kanye gets credit for publicly dissecting the ways in which "bitch" is trotted out in pop culture — and for turning Twitter into a liberal arts 101 lecture you'd actually stay awake for. Clearly, the term itself has a loaded legacy — one that can't be entirely discharged by modern reclamations. But — when it's used with positive connotations — "bitch" can signify anything from a woman who doesn't let anyone stand in her way to a term of endearment. What's more: Even Swift conceded that Kanye referencing her in the song was complimentary.So why is she taking issue with the "that bitch" lyric now? Probably because she doesn't have a leg to stand on when it comes to this controversy now that the footage is out. Even though the public has only seen two minutes of the supposed hour-long conversation between the famous musicians, there's definitely a wide chasm between what Swift had copped to knowing about the song and what we found out Sunday night. Taking issue with "that bitch" is one way to reestablish her reputation and reassert that she's somehow been wronged in this situation.But the inherent problem with that is that Swift — who has been in the music industry for literally a decade — should know better than to nitpick over the way that rap lyrics employ rhetoric. "Bitch" might be a polarizing word. But it wasn't meant as an insult in "Famous" any more than it was when Kanye wrote "Perfect Bitch" about his then wife-to-be, Kim Kardashian. Bringing it up now just serves to stir up more bad blood.