Chris Brown Made A Garbage Comment On Taylor Swift's Instagram

The internet is currently breaking over the recent news that Taylor Swift approved (at least part) of Kanye West's lyrics about her in his song "Famous." Needless to say, Swift is having a rough morning.
But things just got so much worse.
Chris Brown woke up and decided to weigh in on the drama. Instead of not saying anything, which would have been an appropriate response since the situation does not involve him one iota, the 27-year-old singer decided to write a garbage comment on Swift's Instagram photo for all to see.
Here is the note (which may or may not have been written in advance) that Swift shared on social media addressing Kim Kardashian's Snapchat video.
And here is a screenshot of the comment Brown left: "Oh NO... Someone said something I don't like,, OUCH, MY PUSSY HURT. Make music and shut the fuck up."
What. The. Hell.
No matter what kind of weird drama is happening with Swift, there is absolutely no excuse for writing a crude message like that. Brown has acted out like this before, calling other female celebrities equally awful things. In fact, he recently made some terrible remarks about Tinashe, who is reported to be dating Swift's ex Calvin Harris.
Brown can sit down for the rest of this conversation. His sexist, misogynstic comments are beyond irrelevant.
