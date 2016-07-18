It seems there's no need to worry about poor Calvin Harris in the wake of Tom Hiddleston's highly anticipated confirmation that he and Taylor Swift really are a thing. For one, the Scottish DJ gets to stay far, far away from round 546 of his ex's battle with the Kardashian-Wests. For another, he's allegedly moved on himself.
A totally unconfirmed report from Page Six, based on a totally unidentified source, says the Scottish DJ is dating actress and singer-songwriter Tinashe. The 23-year-old, whose biggest songs include 2014's "2 On" and this year's "Superlove," worked with Harris on his 2014 song, "Dollar Signs."
"They have been seeing each other on the DL," the source told the site. "It’s only been weeks, so it’s still pretty casual right now. They’ve been on a few dates."
One of those dates was at Nobu in Malibu, according to another source. Or, they could just be colleagues eating fancy sushi together as they discuss their next collaboration. Whatever their relationship status, we hope she keeps Harris from diving into today's Kimye-Taylor mess.
