Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Have A Strategy For The College Admissions Scam Trial

According to documents filed in the U.S. District Court in Boston , both Loughlin and Giannulli are being represented by attorneys from the same Los Angeles law firm. Prosecutors argue that the couple’s joint representation runs the risk of their attorneys needing to divide their loyalty between the co-defendants . During the proceedings, the couple is expected to waive their right to separate representation, saying they understand the potential for it to become a conflict of interest. The only benefit to them separating counsel is if one might be convinced to testify against the other or cooperate for a lesser sentence . Spousal immunity in court means neither of them can be forced to testify against the other; however, it doesn’t mean they can’t if they choose to do so.