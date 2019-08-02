Story from TV Shows

10 New Netflix Treats To Binge This Weekend — Here's What's Worth Watching

Ariana Romero
Photo: courtesy of Netflix.
July 2019 was bookended with major Netflix releases. At one end was the long-awaited debut of Stranger Things 3. At the other was Orange Is the New Black's final season.
Well, August 2019 promises to be even more packed. The next few weeks will give viewers the return of Mindhunter, GLOW, and Netflix's controversial teen show crown jewel, 13 Reasons Why. Plus, we’ll see the premiere of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and its star-studded cast.
The month’s Netflix party begins on Friday, August 2, as everything from Dear White People season 3 to Otherhood — aka, the family rom-com starring beleaguered celebrity mom Felicity Huffman — debuts on the streaming site. Elsewhere you’ll find hidden gems like Derry Girls and She-Ra, plus your first chance to dig into the Chris Evans movie Red Sea Diving Resort which arrived earlier this week.
There’s a lot to sift through and only so many hours in a weekend.
So these are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, complete with trailers.
Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?



Premiered: Tuesday, July 30

What is it?: A lot of talk about sex robots.

What is it about?: Whitney Cummings filming her first standup special since HBO’s I’m Your Girlfriend, which came out in 2016. While Girlfriend was all about terrible dating stories, Cummings’ life has changed dramatically in the last three years. She’s engaged and content with her love life now.

Naturally, the comic dedicates the bulk of her special to her brand new fascination with sex robots and who buys them, why they buy them, and what do they mean for the future of heterosexual love? Her findings are not at all what you expect.

See or skip?: See, if only for Cummings’ jaw-dropping final act reveal. Then stick around for the credit sequence’s tour of a sex robot factory.
The Red Sea Diving Resort



Premiered: Wednesday, July 31

What is it?: More than Chris Evans doing very sexy Jackson Maine drag.

What is it about?: A real-life Israeli mission to save Ethiopian Jews fleeing their home country due to war and famine. The answer for Israel was using a hotel in Sudan as a front to smuggle the Ethiopian refugees to Israel under mounting political and religious pressures. Evans stars as the Mossad agent in charge of the operation.

Captain American playing an Israeli agent should be your first clue that Red Sea plays fast and loose with real and delicate history. Haunting of Hill House/Game of Thrones star Michiel Huisman, The Wire’s Michael Kenneth Williams, and Ben Kingsley also star.

See or skip?: Sadly, skip. You’ll have more fun reading the thirsty tweets about Red Sea than actually watching this universally panned flick.
Dear White People (Volume 3)



What is it?: The return of one of Netflix’s most underrated series.

What is it about?: Remaining unpredictable. At the close of Dear White People season 2, lead characters Sam White (Logan Browning) and Lionel Higgins (DeRon Horton) found their way into the mysterious lair of the secret society the Order of X. Yet, everyone looks less engaged than ever in the season 3 trailer.

This latest batch of episodes will tell you exactly why Sam and Lionel looked so bummed, while exploring lots of controversial territory. It’s good to be back at Winchester.

See or skip?: See! Dear White People season 3 may be its best season yet. These upcoming 10 episodes invest more in all the characters while also raising some tough questions. So, get ready for a #MeToo story unlike any other on TV.

Just try to ignore the fact nearly everyone at Winchester looks roughly 30 years old.
Otherhood



What is it?: Felicity Huffman's first starring role since Operation Varsity Blues broke (When They See Us belongs to the boys who played the Central Park Five).

What is it about?: Three moms (Huffman, Angela Bassett, and Patricia Arquette) whose sons forget to do anything special for Mother’s Day. So the trio heads to New York to reconnect with their boys and, more importantly, themselves. That means Otherhood features both zany trips to the club and emotional speeches about family.

See or skip?: As with Wine Country before it, this is a Friday-night-with-a-bottle-of-wine movie. Don't feel bad for skipping until you're in the mood.
Derry Girls (Season 2)



What is it?: An Irish teen comedy you should watch immediately.

What is it about?: Five delightful friends growing up in the middle of the political turmoil of 1990s Northern Ireland. Despite the serious subject matter, Derry Girls thrives in an atmosphere of youthful hope.

Hope to be cool. Hope your mammy won't realize you snuck out of the house. Hope for a better tomorrow.

See or skip?: See ASAP. Derry Girls season 2, which has already aired in the UK, is a complete joy. And with just six episodes, all under 25 minutes each, the season couldn't be an easier binge.
She-Ra And The Princesses of Power (Season 3)



What is it?: A reminder that all animation is not just for kids.

What is it about?: The eternal fight between good and evil. This time that story is told from the perspective of Adora (The Boys’ Aimee Carrero), a soldier who becomes the mythical hero She-Ra after finding a magical sword. AJ Michalka, Superstore’s Lauren Ash, Orange Is the New Black’s Marcus Scribner, and GLOW guest star Geena Davis also voice characters.

See or skip?: See. Between its stacked voice cast and inclusive storytelling, She-Ra may surprise you.
Kengan Ashura (Season 1)



Premiered: Wednesday, July 31

What is it?: One of the most violent additions to Netflix’s growing anime catalog.

What is it about?: Underground gladiator battles. But, unlike, say, Riverdale, onlookers aren’t making petty bets through the local teenage speakeasy. Rather, entire massive business deals ride on the outcomes of these fights.

See or skip?: You can skip this one unless you’re a huge fan of the original manga of the same name.
The Letdown (Season 2)



Premiered: Wednesday, July 31

What is it?: An Aussie comedy for people who love Workin’ Moms.

What is it about?: A new mom (Alison Bell) who joins a new moms support group. As with the aforementioned Workin’ Moms, absolutely nothing goes as planned in this brave new world of parenting.

See or skip?: See, when you get a chance. The Letdown is peak pre-bedtime TV.
Basketball Or Nothing (Season 1)



What is it?: Netflix’s newest uplifting sports documentary.

What is it about?: Giving an indigenous Arizona sports team the Friday Night Lights treatment. The Chinle High School basketball team is striving for the state championship in the face of countless obstacles. Can the love of their community and a desire to win carry them to greatness?

See or skip?: See if you’ve finished crying about Queer Eye and need another positive story in a time of constant bad news. Basketball or Northing is your show.
Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj (Volume 3 returns)



Premieres: Sunday, August 4 at 3 a.m.

What is it?: The return of Patriot Act after more than a month without new episodes.

What is it about?: Genuinely difficult conversations about the world around us, punctuated by Hasan Minhaj’s impossible to ignore, now-signature gesticulation.

See or skip?: See if Minhaj’s latest topic of the week catches your fancy (recent volume 3 topics include your terrible internet and Sudanese protests). But, you can skip otherwise.
