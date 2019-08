Dear White People (Volume 3)

The return of one of Netflix’s most underrated series.Remaining unpredictable. At the close of Dear White People season 2 , lead characters Sam White ( Logan Browning ) and Lionel Higgins (DeRon Horton) found their way into the mysterious lair of the secret society the Order of X. Yet, everyone looks less engaged than ever in the season 3 trailer This latest batch of episodes will tell you exactly why Sam and Lionel looked so bummed, while exploring lots of controversial territory. It’s good to be back at Winchester See! Dear White People season 3 may be its best season yet. These upcoming 10 episodes invest more in all the characters while also raising some tough questions. So, get ready for a #MeToo story unlike any other on TV.Just try to ignore the fact nearly everyone at Winchester looks roughly 30 years old.