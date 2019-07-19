You Have 9 More New Netflix Treats To Binge This Weekend — Here's What's Worth Watching

Last week, Netflix premiered 10 new movies and television shows in one day. However, none of those projects made much of a blip on the old Twitter timeline.
This week couldn’t be more different.
Queer Eye is back for its fourth season on 19th July. This Friday also sees the return of a brewing Spanish-language hit, a spooky new international series, and more comedy from Jerry Seinfeld. Plus, earlier this week, Netflix debuted Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein, its unexpected David Harbour special, and new movie Secret Obsession, a film destined to be memed to death.
All of these projects feel engineered to make choosing just one to binge this weekend nearly impossible.
Yet, your dream of vegging out on the couch is still attainable with our help. These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, complete with trailers.