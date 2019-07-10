Sorry, Stranger Things — Hopper & Joyce's Relationship Is Better IRL

Stranger Things' Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Jim Hopper (David Harbour) have issues — and history. At one point, they were crazy kids skipping school and smoking cigarettes together (rewatch the season 2 premiere for proof). These days, they’re paranoid parents juggling very different temperaments and a nonstop supernatural onslaught. So, they spend most of Stranger Things season 3 yelling at each other to the point where Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) advises the only way to break the tension is through sex.
Depending on where you stand, Hop and Joyce’s relationship is tragic at best and absolutely infuriating at worst. Yet, there is a salve for the stressed-out hearts of Stranger Things: images of the actors, David Harbour and Winona Ryder, hanging out. As the Netflix stars have proven throughout the Stranger Things press tour, their friendship is as fun as a sunny summer day in Hawkins — and we're talking the kind without a 30-foot monster running around.
Currently, Ryder and Harbour’s Autocomplete Interview with Wired is making the rounds and lighting up everyone’s timeline. The pair is immediately having the best time on camera. When Harbour is asked, “What is Winona Ryder like,” he responds, “Awesome.” A few minutes later, when Ryder is asked, “Is David Harbour a nice guy?” she gushes, “Abso-fucking-lutely! The best!”
Similarly, Harbour called Ryder “his favorite” at the Stranger Things season 3 premiere, joking that their child co-stars are just “alright.”
However, the standout moment stealing hearts across Twitter comes when Harbour’s body becomes the central focus of the questions. Winona Ryder loves her friend's frame and wants him to follow her lead. When she’s asked if David Harbour is ripped, she says of course. When he tries to question the truth of that statement, she won’t hear it. When he compares himself to an ogre, she yells at him to stop adding, “You are a beautiful thing.”
The demands to “stop” come back when Harbour claims he is “too big.” It is all perfect.
winona ryder is the girl in the nightclub bathroom at 2am who notices you standing in the mirror complaining about how bad you look. pic.twitter.com/3TFvnaWn27— 𝓮𝓻𝓲𝓷 (@LADYBRlENNE) July 8, 2019
As a Twitter citizen @LadyBrienne said, Winona Ryder is the person in the women’s bathroom of any bar or nightclub urging you to love yourself at 2 a.m. And, for once, it looks like Hop appreciates that kindness.
