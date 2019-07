Your Stranger Things Season 3 Monster Questions, Answered

All three of the introduced monsters so far have had their own set of abilities and powers, and the Season 3 monster is maybe the most complicated to pin down. It’s ever changing, ever moving, super gooey, and constantly growing in size making it more and more powerful with each passing day. While we know there are multiple demorogrons (and demo-dogs), and one giant Mind Flayer , anyone — human or animal — can become a part of this brand new monster. After a tainted batch of fertilizer gets into Hawkins, rats start eating it and going rabid. Then people start eating it, too. And then the Monster marks Billy (Dacre Montgomery) as the new epicenter host and he starts turning more and more people into this possessed, Flayed state until they all join together to create one giant, oozing monster. How fun for everyone involved!