"It's more important to just be nice to the people that you're in the room with than being so goddamn method that everyone just hates you for eight months. I also feel like if you do [go method], you can't walk off set and leave it at the door. I've often got mates or my girlfriend or family [with me], so I can't take that home. I remember joking with my girlfriend's dad, when we left Perth to go shoot season 3, he's like, 'You better not treat my daughter like this. You better not be like Billy.' And I said, 'Don't worry, mate. I'm not gonna take it home.'"