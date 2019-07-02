If you haven't noticed, the U.S. women's national soccer team is very much killing it right now — and making news headlines in the process. Days after star midfielder and team co-captain Megan Rapinoe went viral for her statement about visiting (or, rather, not visiting) the White House, her teammate, Alex Morgan, has Twitter buzzing for another reason entirely: her nail polish.
At the England vs. U.S. semifinal game this afternoon, fans took notice of Morgan's bright-blue manicure. The tweets started rolling in almost immediately after Morgan scored her first goal of the game, which would ultimately advance the U.S. team to their third-consecutive Women's World Cup final.
Advertisement
Alex Morgan's blue nails though pic.twitter.com/sPGWWn6kz1— Harriet Marsden (@harriet1marsden) July 2, 2019
Absolute class that Alex Morgan gets her nails done to kick a baw— XOF 🦊 (@goddamnpal) July 2, 2019
💅🤝⚽️
One fan may have even identified the exact polish color — Essie's Butler Please — although that's yet to be confirmed.
I'm very excited about Alex Morgan wearing Essie's Butler Please nail polish #FIFAWWC2019 pic.twitter.com/JbTm5X0hoc— Maria Vultaggio (@mariamzzarella) July 2, 2019
Morgan's inspiration seems to be drawn specifically from her U.S. uniform, which features a blue Nike logo. The soccer star also rocked a blue warm-up jersey before the England vs. U.S. game, so she's clearly a fan of color coordination.
Morgan, a striker for the women's team, told PopSugar back in 2015 that she gets manicures every couple of days, and keeps polishes in her travel kit for emergency touch-ups in case she can't make time for a salon visit. Today isn't even the first time her manicure has been featured in photo ops: After the U.S. soccer team defeated Japan at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, Morgan posed with her gold medal in mismatched sparkly red-and-blue nail polish.
Of course, it's hard to top an Olympic win, but based on Morgan and her team's performance today, it's safe to say she'll be planning an extra-special manicure for this World Cup victory.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement