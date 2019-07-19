Story from TV Shows

You Have 9 More New Netflix Treats To Binge This Weekend — Here's What's Worth Watching

Ariana Romero
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Last week, Netflix premiered 10 new movies and television shows in one day. However, none of those projects truly made a blip on the old Twitter timeline.
This week couldn’t be more different.
If you can’t tell from the random sobs you keep hearing across America, Queer Eye is back for its fourth season on July 19. This Friday also sees the return of a brewing Spanish-language hit, a spooky new international series, and more comedy from Jerry Seinfeld. Plus, earlier this week, Netflix debuted Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein, its unexpected David Harbour special, and new movie Secret Obsession, a film destined to be memed to death.
Advertisement
All of these projects feel engineered to make choosing just one to binge this weekend nearly impossible.
Yet, your dream of vegging out on the couch is still attainable with our help. These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, complete with trailers.
1 of 9

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein



Premiered: Tuesday, July 16

What is it?: A chance for Stranger Things' David Harbour to go full weirdo.

What is it about?: Daddy issues. The threat of youth. The Little Niece. Harbour executive produces and stars in Frankenstein’s Monster, which follows his character, David Harbour III, as he attempts to understand his father David Harbour Jr. (Harbour) and his dark past. It’s a strange and lovable little mess that switches between David III’s documentary-style present-day investigation and David Jr.’s extremely odd for-TV vintage play, Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein.

But who is truly the monster: Dr. Frankenstein, his monster, or David Harbour Jr.? That is the question this special — which is completely and totally fictional — aims to answer.

See or skip?: See — but there’s no rush. You have to be in a very specific mood to watch this campy, bizarre 32-minute mini-movie, so wait until that feeling strikes.
Related Stories
Did Your Fave Show Survive The Netflix Bloodbath?
The Absolute Sexiest Movies On Netflix
The Best Of Netflix You Haven't Seen Yet
2 of 9

Secret Obsession



Premiered: Thursday, July 18

What is it?: A Lifetime movie for the Netflix crowd.

What is it about?: A woman named Jennifer (Brenda Song) who slowly realizes a recent car crash is the least of her problems. Namely, she’s facing the pesky issue of getting amnesia and slowly realizing the bespectacled man who keeps saying he is her husband is actually her stalker. And that stalker has trapped her in a very secluded wooden mansion.

What’s a girl to do when the hot soccer coach from The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants has effectively kidnapped you and ruined your life?

See or skip?: See ASAP, Secret Obsession is made for Twitter discourse.
Advertisement
3 of 9

Money Heist, aka La Casa de Papel (Part 3)



What is it?: A Spanish-language thriller to get you through your Elite withdrawal.

What is it about?: An extremely talented group of criminals who thought they pulled off the perfect crime... Only for one of their own to get captured by Central American patrol boats. So it’s time for one more great heist. Of course, this time the target isn’t a bank — it’s imprisoned teammate Rio (Elite’s Miguel Herrán, aka Christian).

The battle to get Rio back is bound to escalate quickly as the Heist crew makes their recovery plan an assault on capitalism as a whole. After all, multiple explosions and hostage situations are a prime distraction. Jaime Lorente, who plays Elite’s Nano, also stars with a deranged glint in his eyes.

See or skip?: See! When Money Heist premiered in 2017 it was meant to be a small limited series — but then it blew up. So, Netflix poured more money than ever into part 3, and it shows. All aboard the Money Heist bandwagon.
4 of 9

Queer Eye (Season 4)



What is it?: The latest piece of the Fab 5’s mission to heal America’s soul, one episode at a time.

What is it about?: The Queer Eye guys continuing to better the lives of men and women in the Kansas City area. An episode about a Chicanx woman and a Latinx arts festival is an emotional standout in today's political climate. But, rest assured every installment is sure to come with an extra helping of warm fuzzies.

See or skip?: See when you need a pick-me-up or a cry. And remember the tissues.
5 of 9

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (New 2019 Collection: Freshly Brewed)



What is it?: Jerry Seinfeld’s revived short-form series, which used to be on Crackle.

What is it about?: The Seinfeld star picking up comedians in different antique cars and taking them on various adventures, all of which end in coffee. In the episode starring Saturday Night Live impressionist extraordinaire Melissa Villaseñor, Seinfeld repeatedly calls Villaseñor “cute.” It is one of just two installments in the 2019 collection that features a woman comedian. There are 12 new episodes total.

See or skip?: You are free to skip this one. Might I recommend going on Crackle, Comedians' old home, to watch underrated comedy gem Enlisted instead? The Army-meets-family sitcom just started streaming on the site this month, and it's perfect.
6 of 9

Last Chance U (Indy: Part 2)



What is it?: A continuation of Netflix’s college sports docuseries.

What is it about?: A soap opera level of drama as Kansas’ Independence Community College football program is under more scrutiny than ever as a rising team to beat. But, what happens when a scrappy underdog team goes full Hollywood?

See or skip?: You already know if you’re a sports documentary person. Follow your instincts.
7 of 9

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac (Season 1)



What is it?: Sailor Moon with more dudes, to be honest.

What is it about?: A group of normal people who realize they have supernatural powers and a massive destiny. It’s their job to protect the goddess Athena and save the world in the process. This means there are classic anime scenes of people yelling about their powers while their sorta-superhero costumes, which all vaguely connected to celestial bodies, magically appear on their bodies.

If you loved Sailor Moon growing up, this will look very familiar. Here is a hilarious live-action refresher if you have forgotten.

See or skip?: See, if you’re feeling nostalgic and/or love anime. Otherwise, you can skip.
8 of 9

Typewriter (Season 1)



What is it?: A Hindi-language horror show.

What is it about?: A woman named Jenny (Palomi Ghosh), who returns to her childhood home after 35 years away. The last time Jenny, now a married mom of two, was in the abode tragedy struck. With Jenny’s return, it’s time to learn what family secrets the very obviously haunted house holds — and if old horrors will arise again.

See or skip?: If you’re desperately missing the spooky familial drama of The Haunting of Hill House, watch ASAP.
9 of 9

Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung (Episode 2)



Premiered: Wednesday, July 17

What is it?: Another example of Netflix’s evolving release strategy.

What is it about?: Giving viewers another look at the story of Goo Hae-Ryung (Shin Se-kyung), a plucky (fictional) noblewoman turned genius historian in the 19th century Korean royal court. Much like Netflix’s roll-out of fellow K-drama Designated Survivor: 60 Days, Rookie Historian will air a new episode every week rather than release an entire season in one day.

See or skip?: See if you’re looking to obsess over a brand-new brainy heroine in an over-the-top romance as Jane the Virgin comes to an end. Just promise you’ll watch with the subtitles on.
Advertisement

More from TV