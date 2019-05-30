Prepare Your Queue — Here Is Your Full Netflix Summer 2019 Preview

There's a lot of television to watch this summer. Like, enough television to fill this entire sprawling (and ever-updating!) summer 2019 TV preview. However, that guide is limited to actual, undebatable television — your new shows and lovably schlocky TV movies.
But what's happening on Netflix? The streaming giant is churning out a near endless supply of television episodes this upcoming season. There will be more Stranger Things, more Black Mirror, and the last season of Orange is the New Black, just to name a few highlights on the horizon.
Yet, that's not all Netflix is offering this summer. There are also movies made to trend on Twitter like Always Be My Maybe and GIFable comedy specials like Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives ahead. Those offerings lay just a little outside of the television realm, but are still bound to be all over your timeline.
To make managing your queue easy as peach pie, we put together Netflix's full schedule for the summer. This is every American Netflix Original coming this season, along with a few must-see international picks. It'll be a miracle if you leave the AC over the next three months.