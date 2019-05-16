Keanu Reeves Plays The Most Hilarious Version Of Himself In Ali Wong's Netflix Rom-Com

Following the success of her Netflix stand-up special Hard Knock Wife and her Netflix TV show Tuca & Bertie, Ali Wong has (finally!) landed her own Netflix rom-com, Always Be My Maybe. Netflix is pretty much the leading creator of rom-coms in recent years after they rejuvenated the genre last summer, and what better way to fuel that fire than casting Wong as a wise-cracking, wildly successful celebrity chef who runs into her old teenage flame?
The trailer for the movie, which arrives on Netflix and in select theaters May 31, dropped Thursday morning, and it's full of dirty jokes, sexual tension, and...Keanu Reeves? Wong plays Sasha Tran, a chef whose rise to fame is dampened by a breakup with her fiancé. When she moves to San Francisco for a new opportunity, she bumps back into her childhood friend (and lover), Marcus (Randall Park). The two lost touch, but reconnect as Sasha dives back into the dating game. The two grow closer, but just as Marcus gathers the courage to tell her his feelings have returned, Sasha announces that she has a new lover (spoiler alert: it's a horny Keanu Reeves).
Always Be My Maybe has all the makings of a Netflix hit. Wong herself wrote the script with her co-star Park and screenwriter Michael Golamco. The film is directed by Fresh Off The Boat's Nahnatchka Khan, and also stars Michelle Buteau, Vivian Bang, Karan Soni, Charlyne Yi, Daniel Dae Kim, and James Saito.
Watch the full trailer below.
