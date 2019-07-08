The Queer Eye Season 4 Trailer Is Here & It Looks, Dare I Say, Like The Best Yet

With every new season comes a new season of Queer Eye on Netflix, and I'm not complaining. There are only a few shows that can swap the sweat dripping down my face with tears, and this is one of them.
Out July 19, season 4 of Queer Eye takes the five masters of their trade back to Kansas City, MO to change the lives of eight new contestants. In the trailer, we get a highlight reel of the newbies and their inspiring stories and transformations at the well-groomed hands of Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness.
There's the guy with a beard who has never had a "conversation with a gay guy before," and then there's the other guy with the beard who is giving back to his community, but not to himself. There's a dedicated teacher, a woman stuck in the 90s, and an adorable older man who cries, and yes you may cry watching his face pucker up with emotions, too.
Check out the season 4 trailer below.
