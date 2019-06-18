You're Getting So Much More Queer Eye This Summer

Fresh off the heels of their appearance in Taylor Swift's "You Need To Calm Down" video, the Fab Five is back to doing what they do best: Making lives a little bit better. Netflix just announced a premiere date for Queer Eye's fourth season, and it's going to make your summer even brighter.
It's hard to believe that Queer Eye — which is a reboot of Bravo's early aughts reality show Queer Eye For the Straight Guy — only debuted on Netflix in early 2018. Already, the new Fab Five — Tan France, fashion mogul; Antoni Porowski, food and wine (and avocado toast) connoisseur; Karamo Brown, culture and feelings pro; Bobby Berk, design expert; and Jonathan Van Ness, grooming expert and hair maven — have become cultural icons.
The first two seasons of the series were filmed in the Atlanta area. The third saw the Fab Five head to Kansas City, MO. That's where the gang will return when the fourth season premiers on Netflix this July.
"Have you missed us? (We missed you too.) We’re back in Kansas City for Season 4, July 19," reads the caption on their new promo video.
Fans had a pretty emotional reaction to the promo.
"Note to self: Make no other plans but this July 19th," wrote one.
"THANK YOU SWEET LORD ABOVE I THOUGHT WE WOULD HAVE TO WAIT ANOTHER YEAR I CANT WAIT TO SEE MY FAVOURITE GAYS AGAIN," exclaimed another.
"ready to lock myself in a closet and binge watch this like there's no tomorrow," joked(?) a third.
Did you notice someone extra in the promo video? Don't be alarmed: That's Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers' mascot-turned-meme. The gang is heading to Philadelphia for their fifth season, which, according to Netflix, is set to begin production on June 24.
While we will have to wait a while for the fifth season of the series — Netflix says it will premiere at an unknown date in 2020 — at least we'll still have season 4 to binge. Tissues required, obviously.
