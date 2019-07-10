Story from TV Shows

How The Cast Of The Last Czars Compares To The Real Romanov Family

Elena Nicolaou
What happens when you combine the steaminess of The Spanish Princess, the production value of The Crown, and the enthusiastic narration of PBS special? You get The Last Czars, a documentary series that premiered on Netflix this July. Enter the "megadoc," a genre that Nutopia, the production company behind the sweeping Romanov epic, says "combines epic cinematography and action-driven drama with high-end documentary" — not to mention, the wisdom of Dr. Pablo de Orellana.
The series about the ill-fated Romanov dynasty already has viewers on Twitter tittering over centuries-old events. What was the nature of Czarina Alexandra and Rasputin's relationship? What was the worst of Czar Nicholas II's many mistakes? How did Rasputin really die? Does Queen Elizabeth wear a former Romanov tiara?
Advertisement
The Last Czars arrives just months after Amazon's star-studded anthology series The Romanoffs, which toyed with the Russian family's historical legacy. Clearly, the Romanovs are having a moment. Here's how The Last Czars' portrayal measures up to the real family.
1 of 12
Photo by W. and D. Downey/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Czar Nicholas II



The Last Czars rewrites what you know about Czar Nicholas II. According to the experts narrating the show, Nicholas was ill-equipped for the role of a czar. He lacked the skills and knowledge necessary to run the country – he was, as one expert says, "living in a bubble." The documentary's sympathetic portrayal makes the family's fate even more tragic.
Related Stories
The Romanoffs Is Basically A Mad Men Reunion
The Crown Has Cast Its Young Princess Diana
Watch The First Trailer For Downton Abbey Movie
2 of 12

Robert Jack as Czar Nicholas II



Robert Jack portrays Czar Nicholas as a loving husband, devoted father — and an incompetent leader. His good intentions are, unfortunately, not good enough.
Advertisement
3 of 12
Time Life Pictures / Contributor

Czarina Alexandra



Alexandra, a granddaughter to Queen Victoria, was born in Germany and moved to Russia to marry Czar Nicholas II in 1894. Unlike most royal couples at that time, Alexandra and Nicholas were actually in love. However, Alexandra's obsession with mysticism and friendship with Rasputin made her unpopular at court, and the Russian people viewed her as haughty and arrogant. During WWI, Alexandra oversaw the government alongside Rasputin, leading to further turmoil. But The Last Czars dissuades the rumour that she and Rasputin had an affair.
4 of 12

Susanne Hebert as Czarina Alexandra



The Last Czars gets a lot about Czarina Alexandra right, including her love for pearl necklaces and her fierce devotion to her children.
5 of 12

Rasputin



Rasputin didn't fit in among Moscow's elite. He was a peasant from Siberia, a priest, a drinker, a womaniser, and a participator in ecstatic orgies. But Rasputin gained access to the society's highest echelon — the royal family itself — because Czarina Alexandra thought he could save their son and heir, who had hemophilia.
6 of 12

Ben Cartwright as Rasputin



Ben Cartwright is waging a one-man redemption tour for his controversial Last Czars character. "He's a misunderstood and maligned character. I'm fond of him," Cartwright said on Lorraine, a British interview show. Allegedly, his children are now big fans of the Boney M song "Rasputin."
7 of 12

Grand Duchesses Maria, Tatiana, Anastasia, and Olga



Nicholas and Alexandra had four daughters. Olga, the eldest, was born in 1895; then came Tatiana in 1897; Maria in 1899; and Anastasia in 1901. The sisters had distinct personalities, and their dispositions, shifting alliances, and passions were recorded in detail by friends and palace employees. For example, their French tutor, Pierre Gilliard (Oliver Dimsdale
in The Last Czars), remembered Anastasia as "the imp of the whole house, and the glummest of faces would always brighten in her presence, for it was impossible to resist her jokes and nonsense."

The duchesses were in their early 20s and late teens when the Bolsheviks murdered them.
Advertisement
8 of 12

Digna Kulionyte, Aina Norgilaite, Gabija Pazusyte, and Karolina Elzbieta Mikolajunaite as Grand Duchesses Maria, Tatiana, Anastasia, and Olga



The four ill-fated duchesses are all played by Lithuanian actresses.
9 of 12
Photo by SSPL/Getty Image

Prince Alexei



After four daughters, Prince Alexei was Alexandra and Nicholas' much longed-for son and heir. Alexei suffered from hemophilia, an incurable disease that severely threatened his life expectancy.
10 of 12

Oskar Mowdy as Prince Alexei



Mowdy only appears in the show's final two episodes.
11 of 12
Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images

Grand Duke Sergei Alexandrovich



Grand Duke Sergei Alexandrovich was doubly connected to the royal family as Nicholas' uncle and by his marriage to Czarina Alexandra's sister, Elisabeth.
12 of 12

Gavin Mitchell as Grand Duke Sergei Alexandrovich



The Last Czars portrays the Grand Duke as a cruel autocrat who encourages Nicholas' worst instincts.
Advertisement

More from TV