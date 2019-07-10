How The Cast Of The Last Czars Compares To The Real Romanov Family

What happens when you combine the steaminess of The Spanish Princess, the production value of The Crown, and the enthusiastic narration of PBS special? You get The Last Czars, a documentary series that premiered on Netflix this July. Enter the "megadoc," a genre that Nutopia, the production company behind the sweeping Romanov epic, says "combines epic cinematography and action-driven drama with high-end documentary" — not to mention, the wisdom of Dr. Pablo de Orellana.
The series about the ill-fated Romanov dynasty already has viewers on Twitter tittering over centuries-old events. What was the nature of Czarina Alexandra and Rasputin's relationship? What was the worst of Czar Nicholas II's many mistakes? How did Rasputin really die? Does Queen Elizabeth wear a former Romanov tiara?
Advertisement
The Last Czars arrives just months after Amazon's star-studded anthology series The Romanoffs, which toyed with the Russian family's historical legacy. Clearly, the Romanovs are having a moment. Here's how The Last Czars' portrayal measures up to the real family.
1 of 12
Czar Nicholas II
The Last Czars rewrites what you know about Czar Nicholas II. According to the experts narrating the show, Nicholas was ill-equipped for the role of a czar. He lacked the skills and knowledge necessary to run the country – he was, as one expert says, "living in a bubble." The documentary's sympathetic portrayal makes the family's fate even more tragic.
Advertisement
3 of 12
Czarina Alexandra
Alexandra, a granddaughter to Queen Victoria, was born in Germany and moved to Russia to marry Czar Nicholas II in 1894. Unlike most royal couples at that time, Alexandra and Nicholas were actually in love. However, Alexandra's obsession with mysticism and friendship with Rasputin made her unpopular at court, and the Russian people viewed her as haughty and arrogant. During WWI, Alexandra oversaw the government alongside Rasputin, leading to further turmoil. But The Last Czars dissuades the rumour that she and Rasputin had an affair.
5 of 12
Rasputin
Rasputin didn't fit in among Moscow's elite. He was a peasant from Siberia, a priest, a drinker, a womaniser, and a participator in ecstatic orgies. But Rasputin gained access to the society's highest echelon — the royal family itself — because Czarina Alexandra thought he could save their son and heir, who had hemophilia.
6 of 12
Ben Cartwright as Rasputin
Ben Cartwright is waging a one-man redemption tour for his controversial Last Czars character. "He's a misunderstood and maligned character. I'm fond of him," Cartwright said on Lorraine, a British interview show. Allegedly, his children are now big fans of the Boney M song "Rasputin."
7 of 12
Grand Duchesses Maria, Tatiana, Anastasia, and Olga
Nicholas and Alexandra had four daughters. Olga, the eldest, was born in 1895; then came Tatiana in 1897; Maria in 1899; and Anastasia in 1901. The sisters had distinct personalities, and their dispositions, shifting alliances, and passions were recorded in detail by friends and palace employees. For example, their French tutor, Pierre Gilliard (Oliver Dimsdale
in The Last Czars), remembered Anastasia as "the imp of the whole house, and the glummest of faces would always brighten in her presence, for it was impossible to resist her jokes and nonsense."
The duchesses were in their early 20s and late teens when the Bolsheviks murdered them.
Advertisement
Advertisement