Charlotte Hope Untangles The Web Of Lies In The Spanish Princess Finale

"It’s one of my favorite scenes in the whole show. There’s so much subtext and power play. I imagined The Spanish Princess would end with this big wedding and Catherine fulfilling her dream. It’s not that. It ends in a stolen moment before the event. My favorite moments in the show are the stolen, human moments — when you forget it’s a show about kings and queens, and instead it’s a show about people. I think that Catherine wants to believe him. She wants to believe that he’s true to her and loves her. But she’s probably also convinced herself that she is a virgin. She so needs to believe in these lies. She really, desperately loves him, and he desperately loves her. They’re trying to make the marriage work, but you can’t stop the truth from coming out."