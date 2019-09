The True Story Behind The Spanish Princess' Catherine Of Aragon Is More Devastating Than You Know

All in all, Catherine of Aragon ( Game of Thrones' Charlotte Hope ) of Spain is horrified by England. They don’t take siestas! They have something called "drizzle!" Unfortunately, Catherine will be marooned on that foggy island for the rest of her life. At the age of 17 (her character is aged up in the show), she arrives to marry 15-year-old Arthur Tudor (Angus Imrie), the Prince of Wales and first in line for the throne of England. Their union forges an alliance between Spain and England. Then, the unexpected happens: Arthur dies five months after their wedding, and Catherine marries his younger brother, Henry — soon to be King Henry VIII, notorious for marrying six women.