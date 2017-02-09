If you're looking to fill the White Queen-shaped hole in your heart (and TV schedule), Starz's follow up, The White Princess, is coming — and we couldn't be more excited. The network released a new trailer today that gives fans a little peek into exactly what happened after the events of 2013's The White Queen. While England may seem united, a glimpse behind the façade of peace shows a power struggle that's as epic as the War of the Roses itself. What sets Starz's historical dramas apart from others is that they're often shown from the perspective of the women involved (think Outlander and The White Queen). So while history may cast power struggles with Kings Henry VII and Richard III, The White Princess is giving viewers an entirely different fight between Lizzie (Jodie Comer), Lady Margaret Beaufort (Michelle Fairley), and Dowager Queen Elizabeth Woodville (Essie Davis). "I have learned a way to win," says Elizabeth (Comer). "I will pretend to be a dutiful wife, but I will fight them and they will not even know it." While the show is based on Philippa Gregory's The Cousins' War trilogy (The White Princess is book no. 5), the author herself claims that "historical accuracy" is paramount in all of her work. White Queen showrunner Emma Frost is returning and promises plenty of women behind the camera, too. Carmi Zlotnik, president of programming, said, "We are thrilled that Emma Frost returned to the helm to reimagine The White Princess. Her unique voice has created a compelling royal drama, driven by dynamic women in front of and behind the camera." Mark your calendars for April 15, when the show premieres on Starz. Until then, check out the trailer, below.
