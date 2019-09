Short. Henry and the 22-year-old Anne were married for six months. The first time he saw Anne, Henry shouted, “I like her not! I like her not!” to his advisor, Thomas Cromwell. The morning after their wedding night, he claimed she had "very evil smells about her" and said they didn't consummate their marriage. He "could never be stirred to know her carnally.” With her lack of English, Anne struggled to navigate the gossipy Tudor social circles.