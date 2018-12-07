Throughout Mary Queen of Scots, the two rulers ache for companionship, and often wind up deeply disappointed as a result. Though the women, separated by geography and religious sect, expressed the desire to be allies, such connection was rendered impossible by their trusted advisors. History has flattened Mary and Elizabeth as rivals for the throne. Could their relationship have been anything but that? Maybe. To understand Elizabeth I and Mary, Queen of Scots’ relationship and claims to the throne, we’ll have to go back into the family tree.