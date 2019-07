The last Romanov ruler was Tsar Nicholas II, who assumed the throne in 1894 after his father, Tsar Alexander III, died suddenly. Nicholas was self-admittedly unprepared for the role. "I am not prepared to be a tsar. I never wanted to become one. I know nothing of the business of ruling,” Nicholas told a close friend . A month after his father’s passing, Nicholas married Alexandra Feodorovna, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth. They had five children together: daughters Olga, Tatiana, Maria, and Anastasia, and Alexei, their sole son and heir. Alexei, their youngest, had hemophilia