Coachella's Biggest Fans Are The Stars Of Netflix & Riverdale — & They Turned Out At This Year's Fest

In fact, there’s so much celebrity activity that occurs during the Coachella weekends that it can be hard to keep it all straight, even if you’re just sitting at home and scrolling through Instagram. But, luckily for you, we’ve compiled the very best celebrity and influencer-adjacent Coachella shots. Here’s what celebrities such as Cardi B, Jordyn Woods, Gigi Hadid, Ashlee Simpson, Halsey, and more are doing at Coachella this year.