Coachella's Biggest Fans Are The Stars Of Netflix & Riverdale — & They Turned Out At This Year's Fest

During this time, famous people make a mass pilgrimage to the California desert to listen to music, wear meticulously curated outfits , put glitter in their hair on their body , and everywhere else, hang out with other famous people, and, most importantly, take photos of (seemingly) every single thing they do at the festival. Because of this, it’s possible to live vicariously through celebrities such as, say, Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner or Selena Gomez or Ariana Grande , even if you aren’t able to make it to the music festival. After all, seeing the Coachella Queen Vanessa Hudgens post a photo of her daily outfit to Instagram is pretty much the same thing as being there yourself, right?