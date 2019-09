The Best Glitter Hairsprays To Pack In Your Coachella Carry-On

A disco ball isn't necessarily our first source of inspiration when it comes to hair and makeup — unless it's New Year's Eve when glitter is a requirement. The only other time of year we want to look as shimmery, glowy, and reflective as possible is festival season. The spirit of music festivals calls for all the bold beauty trends we normally wouldn't rock in real life. Case in point: florals in our 'fro metallic temporary tattoos on our face (and other places that would make mom cringe), and, again, lots of glitter.