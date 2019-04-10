The Best Glitter Hairsprays To Pack In Your Coachella Carry-On

A disco ball isn't necessarily our first source of inspiration when it comes to hair and makeup — unless it's New Year's Eve when glitter is a requirement. The only other time of year we want to look as shimmery, glowy, and reflective as possible is festival season. The spirit of music festivals calls for all the bold beauty trends we normally wouldn't rock in real life. Case in point: florals in our 'fro, metallic temporary tattoos on our face (and other places that would make mom cringe), and, again, lots of glitter.
You can utilize palettes, lipsticks, and highlighters packed with shimmer on your face, and glitter hairsprays make it possible to have the same amount of fun with your strands. Ahead, we rounded up some of our favorite formulas to pack in your bag before Coachella commences. Each one will make your hair shine on Instagram without making it feel stiff and gritty.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.