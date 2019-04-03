If you're kicking off festival season at Coachella and have no clue what to wear, you're not alone. Planning an Instagram-ready look that is comfortable and cute can be complicated – sneakers or boots? romper or shorts? crop top or concert tee? But mapping out your beauty game plan, on the other hand, is actually fun. After all, no good festival look is complete without the hair, body, and makeup swag to really set it off. The good news is: Anything goes when it comes to festival beauty.
You can go minimal, and put on products that will enhance your natural glow. Or, you can tap into your inner mythical creature with glitter and rainbow highlighter. Either way, there are a few beauty essentials you should have in your travel kit as you gear up to dance in the dust with Ariana Grande come next weekend. Your full Coachella packing list, ahead.
