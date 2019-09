If you're kicking off festival season at Coachella and have no clue what to wear , you're not alone. Planning an Instagram-ready look that is comfortable and cute can be complicated – sneakers or boots? romper or shorts? crop top or concert tee? But mapping out your beauty game plan, on the other hand, is actually fun. After all, no good festival look is complete without the hair, body, and makeup swag to really set it off. The good news is: Anything goes when it comes to festival beauty.