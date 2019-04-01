Beyoncé could have brought anyone out as her special guest for her performance at last year's Coachella music festival, but she opted for a reunion of our favorite aughts girl group. And guess what? Everyone in the fields knew well before the 11:05 p.m. headline performance. Okay fine, even the Beyhive was left in the dark about who she'd pick to join her onstage, but it's almost like the masses had a feeling it would happen, because the beauty trends that dominated the fields last year were exactly what we all sported the first time we heard Destiny's Child's Survivor album back in 2001.
Double buns and braids were, by far, the most popular hairstyles worn last year, followed closely by pigtails and air-dried curls and waves. The Sephora tent turned out free space buns all weekend, and the early aughts were well-represented with celebrities like Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin sporting scrunchies. Naturally, we spotted a ton of color-spiked plaits and locs, plus watercolor shades of pink, purple, and blue misted into waves and curls.
The dominant trend was clear in makeup, too. From dense crystals to fine glitter and chrome pigment, a swipe of highlighter in a bold, metallic finish was on the cheeks of what seemed like everyone. Vibrant lip color in shades of orange, peach, and classic red were popular, too.
If you're hitting the desert for this year's festivities and need some inspo for your Coachella street style moment, we rounded up some of last year's hottest looks to get some ideas flowing.