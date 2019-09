Beyoncé could have brought anyone out as her special guest for her performance at last year's Coachella music festival, but she opted for a reunion of our favorite aughts girl group . And guess what? Everyone in the fields knew well before the 11:05 p.m. headline performance. Okay fine, even the Beyhive was left in the dark about who she'd pick to join her onstage, but it's almost like the masses had a feeling it would happen, because the beauty trends that dominated the fields last year were exactly what we all sported the first time we heard Destiny's Child's Survivor album back in 2001.