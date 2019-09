The Burlesque Dancer's Guide To The Perfect Glitter Lip

Turns out, the secret all boils down to layering a long-wear lipstick with a separate glitter product . Though, as one burlesque dancer warned us, it can't just be any kind of glitter. "It is important to make sure you are only ever using cosmetic glitter, not bigger craft glitter on your lips," Fancy Feast , a New York City-based burlesque dancer, says. "The bigger stuff is made from metal and not safe for consumption. Micro-fine cosmetic glitter is much easier on the digestive system if it's swallowed. These are things we actually have to think about in our industry!"