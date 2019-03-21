Story from Beauty

The Spring-Friendly Flower Tattoos You Should Get This Season

Samantha Sasso
Photographed by Beth Sacca.
Florals for spring — so groundbreaking, right? Well, no, but there's nothing more symbolic of the season than flowers. After all, the equinox is known as a period of new growth and, most importantly, better weather, which means pretty daffodils and tulips have a chance to bloom again. With spring officially upon us, it's also time for flora-inspired tattoos to take center stage.
If you're looking for tattoo ideas for spring, look no further than the nearest garden — whether it's right in your front yard or in a public park 15 city blocks away. Just in case you need some extra inspiration, we dug up some of the best floral tattoos on our Instagram feeds right now. Check out everything from geometric petals to watercolor ink, ahead.
Already undergoing laser treatments to remove an older tattoo? Consider finishing off the job with a colorful floral cover-up, like this branch of blue delphiniums created by tattoo artist Amanda Wachob.
This delicate string is perfect for anyone who prefers something teeny and tiny.
Whether you're inspired by Cardi B or simply want a rad tattoo to show off once bathing suit season hits, this colorful bouquet is worth your consideration.
Lavender is known for its soothing aromatherapeutic properties. Get this arm tattoo as a silent reminder that you can stay calm, even in the middle of a retrograde storm.
We take your D.C. National Cherry Blossom Festival and raise you a weeping cherry blossom tattoo.
The bouquet you carried on your wedding day won't last forever, but a tattooed version of it definitely will.
If anyone can make flowers look edgy, it's tattoo artist Madame Buraka. Feeling inspired by this wrist tattoo? Ask for something bold with heavy lines (and bring a photo along just in case).
The blooming white petals of Queen Anne's lace are fit to decorate your forearm.
This tattoo by Mira Mariah is gorgeous even without the red ink, but the rich color adds dimension that will set your floral tattoo apart from everyone else's.
Lady Gaga got the floral memo with her latest — and biggest — tattoo created by Daniel Winter.
Not totally sure a floral tattoo is for you? Consider temporary designs that only last a fraction of the time, but look legit nonetheless.
Whether you're a budding artist or simply have a fickle heart, temporary ink makes playing with a variety of tattoo designs, like this trio of daisies, possible without the commitment.
Get ahead of the next big tattoo trend for summer by inking your favorite flowers on your ankle.
A more abstract option: Evolve the design into something that represents your blooming personality. Hey, spring is about growth, right?
A lotus flower? On your side-boob? Sold.
Interested in showing off your ink no matter the weather? A design that extends from your collarbone to your lower shoulder is exactly what you're looking for.
