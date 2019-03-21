Florals for spring — so groundbreaking, right? Well, no, but there's nothing more symbolic of the season than flowers. After all, the equinox is known as a period of new growth and, most importantly, better weather, which means pretty daffodils and tulips have a chance to bloom again. With spring officially upon us, it's also time for flora-inspired tattoos to take center stage.
If you're looking for tattoo ideas for spring, look no further than the nearest garden — whether it's right in your front yard or in a public park 15 city blocks away. Just in case you need some extra inspiration, we dug up some of the best floral tattoos on our Instagram feeds right now. Check out everything from geometric petals to watercolor ink, ahead.
Advertisement
1 of 17
2 of 17
Advertisement
3 of 17
4 of 17
5 of 17
6 of 17
7 of 17
Advertisement
8 of 17
9 of 17
11 of 17
12 of 17
Advertisement
13 of 17
14 of 17
15 of 17
16 of 17
17 of 17
Advertisement